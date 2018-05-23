Pilgrims from India expected to arrive in Hassanabdal for Jor Mela

TAXILA: Pilgrims from India are scheduled to arrive at the Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on June 8 for the Shaheedi Jor Mela, also known as Shaheedi Purab of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, which marks the 412th death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth of the 11 Sikh gurus, according to a local media outlet.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary Syed Faraz Abbas told the media that the pilgrims will perform a 10-day pilgrimage.

They will cross Wahga Border and then travel to Hassanabdal the same day on board a special train.

Soon after they reach, they will offer various religious rites, including Matha Taek and Ashnan. They will also visit the shrine of Baba Wali Kandhari, which is located at a hilltop.

Mr Abbas said the pilgrims will also visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, which is where the main portion of the pilgrimage will be observed.

They will also visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on June 10, Gurdwara Sacha Soda in Farooqabad on June 12 and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpura in Narowal and Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Emanabad on June 15.