PHC summons military secretary to governor in contempt case

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday summoned military secretary to the governor in contempt of court case for not implementing court orders in letter and spirit.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan while hearing a case filed by petitioner Muhammad Asim through his legal counsel Advocate Mian Muhammad Imran take notice of non implementation of the court order in an appointment case.

The petitioner told the court that he had applied for a post of protocol assistant pay scale 14 in governor secretariat in 2016 but another person was appointed on the same illegally which was challenged in the court of law.

He said that the PHC on February 25, 2106 through an ordered nullified the appointment and asked the governor secretariat to re-advertise the appointment process, adding that despite clear directives of the court the person continued on working against the post and withdrew salaries.

The petitioner said that since the order of the court was not implemented so it was tantamount to contempt of court. The two-member bench extending the date of petition till June 5 summoned the military secretary to the governor.