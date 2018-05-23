PHC orders supply of gas to industries in KP

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justic Musarat Hilali Wednesday ordered provision of gas supply to the industrial sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A petition filed by Advocate Ghulam Dastagir told the court that despite generating gas, KP province was not getting due share which was causing closure of most of industrial units in the province.

He said that KP province was second biggest contributor of gas to the country but still it was facing the wrath of low gas pressure, adding that being a contributor of gas it was right of the province to get gas supply on priority.

The two-member bench while winding up the petition ordered immediate supply of gas to industrial units in KP.