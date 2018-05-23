Pakistan hosts its first 3-day SCO anti-terrorism meeting in Islamabad

Pakistan is hosting three-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Legal Experts meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, reported Radio Pakistan.

This is the first ever SCO meeting being held in Pakistan since becoming a member of SCO in June last year.

Legal experts from the eight member states, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as representatives of the SCO and Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Executive Committee will participate in the meeting.

They will discuss terrorist threats facing the region and ways and means to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation between SCO member states.

In a statement, Foreign Office said Pakistan supports SCO’s efforts for regional cooperation in fighting terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crimes.

It says Pakistan is ready to share experiences in tackling the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua shared Pakistan’s experiences in tackling the issue of terrorism in the country. “Pakistan has faced losses of billions in the war against terrorism, and we are ready to cooperate with SCO members in combating this threat,” she said.

SCO is a permanent inter-governmental international organisation which was founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, China.