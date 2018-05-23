One killed, three injured in hand-grenade explosion

TANK: One person was killed while three others including woman and children of a family sustained injuries when a hand grenade exploded in Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan Agency (SWA) in FATA.

According to political administration, some unknown militants hurled a hand grenade at a house in Sararogha area of Ladha in wee hours of Tuesday night.

It was said that one person was killed on the spot while three including a lady and two children were injured as he grenade went off.

The injured persons were shifted to hospital for medical assistance. Meanwhile, the political administration has started an investigation.