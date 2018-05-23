Nawaz disqualified in ICC decision on Pakistan street cricket dispute

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a heartwarming gesture on twitter, gave a ruling on a video of youngsters playing tape-ball cricket somewhere in Sindh, saying that the batsman was most definitely out and that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

The ICC’s response caught fans by surprise on Tuesday, as the regulatory body unexpectedly took up the video which shows the youngsters squabbling after the ball returns to hit the wickets from under the batsman’s legs after he played a shot.

“A fan named Hamza sent this video to us this morning asking for a ruling,” the ICC said on its Facebook and Twitter pages, sharing the video clip.

“Unfortunately for the (very unlucky) batsman, law 32.1 confirmed this is…. out!”

“And also that Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified!” the ICC went on to say in their tweet.

Much confusion surrounded the event as journalists scrambled to figure out why the ICC was disqualifying the former Prime Minister and from what exactly but the ICC remained adamant.

“Article 32.1 is very clear on this. The striker is out bowled and Nawaz Sharif is disqualified if a wicket is put down by a ball even if it first touches the striker’s bat or person.”

“I’m sorry but this is just how it is. We don’t make the rules” said the ICC in an official statement.

“Wait, we do? Well we’re sorry but 32.1 is very very clear. Nawaz Sharif is disqualified every time, no exceptions.”