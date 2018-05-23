NAB to file reference against Shaukat Aziz among others for appointing Tahir Cheema

–NAB chief says accountability body does not believe in taking revenge

ISLAMABAD: The top decision-making body of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) – the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) – on Wednesday approved of filing corruption references against top guns of Musharraf regime, including former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.

The meeting, chaired by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, authorised seven inquiries, five investigations and also approved two plea bargain applications against various accused.

The EBM approved of filing corruption references against former minister for water and power, Liaquat Ali Khan Jatoi, former secretary water and power Ismael Qureshi, Ministry of Water and Power former additional secretary Muhammad Yousaf Memon, former Ministry of Water and Power joint secretary Ghulam Nabi Mangrio, former section officer Umer Farooq, Air Marshal (r) Shahid Hamid, former Alternative Energy Board chairman, Naseem Akhtar Khan, and former AEDB secretary Arif Allauddin for illegally appointing Basharat Hassan Bashir as consultant in abuse of authority, which caused losses up to Rs20.16 million.

The EBM decided to refer the case to relevant ministry to conduct departmental level scrutiny of illegal appointments. NAB, however, has clarified that the inquiries, investigations and references are filed against the accused on alleged involvement in corruption and causing losses of multi-billion rupees to the national exchequer.

“The investigations are not final. NAB investigates, scrutinises the accused to make investigations, inquiries, complaints and verifications as per law,” said an official handout.

The EBM meeting authorised investigations against officers of CDA, Messers Pak Line Estate Company Private Limited and others. They have been accused of illegally allotting Forest Department land to Park Line Estate Company Private Limited, which caused heavy losses to the national exchequer. EBM authorised the closing of inquiry against National Fertilizer Marketing Limited Managing Director Tariq Shafi Khan, General Manager Fakhar Zaman Ali Cheema and others owing to the absence of evidence.

The EBM authorised conducting an inquiry against the management of EOBI and officers of Bank of Punjab (BOP) Lahore. The EOBI management has been accused of illegally buying Rs3.8 billion shares from BOP.

The EBM approved Rs177.794 million plea bargain application of Saith Nisar Ahmed son of Muhammad Latif. The application would be sent to Accountability Court for final approval. The EBM approved another inquiry against former Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation chairman Mushtaq Anjum and others. They have been accused of illegal transfer of Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation’s land, inflicting losses of Rs53.93 million to the national exchequer.

EBM authorised inquiry against the officers/officials of Lyari Expressway Resettlement Project, Karachi. The officers have been accused of involvement in China cutting, occupying commercial and residential plots which inflicted Rs2,792 million to the national exchequer.

EBM authorised investigation against the officers/officials and others of Revenue department Taluka Sajawal. They have been accused of illegally selling government land, causing heavy losses to the national exchequer.

EBM also approved Rs11.9 million plea bargain application of Fateh Textile Mills Limited Hyderabad Director Asad Zaheer, Zaheerul Hassan. The application would be sent to Accountability Court for final consent.

The EBM decided to close investigations against former Iqbal Academy Lahore director Sohail Umer and others due to absence of evidence and decided to send the case to relevant ministry for further consideration as per law. The meeting also approved closing inquiry against the officials of Allied Bank Limited owing to absence of evidence. The meeting decided to send the case State Bank for further proceeding against Allied Bank.

The EBM authorised inquiry against former MNA Syed Nasir Ali Shah and others. They have been accused of transferring residential plots into commercial plots, which inflicted losses to the national exchequer.

EBM authorised yet another investigation against former Quetta Development Authority director general Noor Ahmed Barkati and others. The accused have been allegedly involved in abuse of authority and cheating people, thus inflicting losses of Rs66.150 million to the national exchequer.

EBM authorised investigations against the management of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta and others for inflicting losses of Rs270 million to the national exchequer by abusing their authority. The EBM approved conducting an inquiry against former special assistant to Sindh chief minister Pehlaj Mal who has been accused of having assets beyond known sources of income. EBM authorised investigations against allegations of illegal buying of land and awarding contract of Metro Multan. The meeting authorized another inquiry against Multan Waste Management Company Caretaker Managing Director Imran Noor, HR Manager Aamir Maqbool and others. They have been accused of illegal appointment of Imran Noor as the chief financial advisor by abusing authority. Such actions have inflicted losses of Rs104 million to the national exchequer.

NAB chairman said that NAB is trying its best to eliminate corruption from the country as it is cancer, the extermination of which is most essential. The officers of NAB not only consider the elimination of corruption as their national duty but are also trying to make the country free from corruption.

He directed the officers to take the inquiries, investigations, complaint verification to a logical conclusion as per law and in light of concrete evidence. NAB does not believe taking revenge from anybody, he added.

“NAB is pursuing the policy of ‘accountability for all.’ NAB has the first and last affiliation with Pakistan and its people. NAB officers are performing their duties honestly, in accordance with merit and transparency. No laxity in this regard would be tolerated,” he concluded.