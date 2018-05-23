My disqualification affected Pakistan’s progress: Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s progress was affected by his ouster from the office.

Sharif was addressing a workers’ convention in Attock on Wednesday, where he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The former prime minister said that his relation to Attock goes back to his days in jail there.

He said that in 2013, there was no electricity and there was load shedding of 18 hours.

The former PM said that his party alleviated the power crisis and brought electricity.

He lamented that he was serving the people when one day he was ousted from the office.

Sharif said that Attock is turning into one of Punjab’s best districts.

He asked the crowd to chant along with him the party’s mantra of “respect the vote”.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz addressed the gathering.

The PML-N leader said that when the result of the Panama case came, nothing was proved against Sharif.

Maryam said that on the basis of iqama her father was ousted from the office.

She said that despite all conspiracies in NA-120, PML-N had emerged victorious.