LHC issues notice to PEMRA over alleged anti-judiciary speeches

LAHORE: A full bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on a civil application raising questions about the airing of alleged anti-judiciary speeches despite the court orders, reported a local English newspaper.

As the hearing on the petition resumed, petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique said that the court had previously passed a speaking order for compliance with PEMRA laws that did not allow the airing of contemptuous speeches against the higher judiciary and its judges.

However, he said, PEMRA did not play its role which shows that authority is not ready to act according to law, which was clear contempt of court under Article 204 of the constitution.