‘Joint strategy needed to counter narrative against CPEC, Pakistan, China relations’

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has underscored the need for a joint strategy to counter the narrative against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and China-Pakistan relations as some regional and global players continue to create hurdles in the way of smooth implementation of the CPEC projects by hatching conspiracies.

He expressed these views while talking to a Chinese parliamentary delegation currently visiting Pakistan under the leadership of Kong Quan, Vice Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of (CPPCC) which called on him at the President House on Tuesday. Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan wants peace in the region and would continue to support all the efforts aimed at peace and stability at regional and global levels.

He said that the Belt and Road Initiative and vision of shared prosperity would make Asia epicenter of socio-economic power. However, he said that west is not comfortable with these developments as shifting of power from west to east would place Asia in the center stage of global politics spearheaded by China. The acting president said that Pak-China friendship is a friendship which stood against all the odds and in the ups and downs.

“This uniqueness makes it a corner stone of our foreign policy and we, as a nation, take pride in our friendship with China,” he said and observed that friendship between the two enjoys political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan. While emphasizing the need for further boosting cooperation, Sanjrani said that our historic relationship has entered into a strategic cooperative partnership which would prove to be an anchor for regional peace and stability.

He expressed his satisfaction China –Pakistan Economic Corridor is progressing smoothly and the project enjoys across the board consensus on political fronts in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is faced with problems of unemployment, electricity shortfall and economic crunch due to low industrial growth and CPEC would emerge as ray of hope for both Pakistan and China.

The Acting President also appreciated that CPEC energy and infrastructure projects are being completed and implemented within the stipulated time. He hoped progress on Gwadar projects including New Gwadar International Airport and social welfare projects with active Chinese assistance would be accelerated. He emphasized that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) need special attention of Chinese leadership as they play a crucial role in taking CPEC to the next level. He called for a robust participation by Chinese State Owned Enterprises and private sector in SEZs.

He also lauded the Chinese leadership commitment to all the initiatives aimed at regional prosperity and peace. Acting President conveyed his warmest felicitations to President Xi Jinping on his reelection as President and elevation as “Core leader” of CPC. Sadiq Sanjrani observed that there is a need to increase the exports from Pakistan to China. He also called up maximum participation of Pakistani business community leaders and trade delegates in the international trade exhibition being held in China i in November this year.

The head of visiting delegation agreeing with the Acting President of Pakistan assured to take steps for further improving the trade between two sides. The acting president also stressed the need for enhanced bilateral linkages and people to people contacts and interaction between the political parties, educational institutions, academia, media and young generation. “It is heartening to see strong Government to Government contacts between Pakistan and China. However, there is a need to enhance and strengthen institutional linkages between the Parliaments of two brotherly countries,” he said.

He expressed his well wishes to the government and people of China and said that both sides would continue to strive for further consolidating the brotherly ties. “I am looking forward to my visit to China in July 2018 and hope that my upcoming visit to China will further strengthen the existing bilateral parliamentary relations.