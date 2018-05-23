Jirga ‘orders’ school teacher to pay heavy fine for having alleged affair

SUKKUR: A jirga ordered a primary school teacher to pay ‘compensation’ amounting to Rs0.5 million to a woman’s family after the tribal court found them ‘guilty’ of allegedly being involved in an extramarital affair.

The tribal court held its ‘proceedings’ in Haibat Shaheed village and was presided over by Wadera Ali Sher Dahani.

Aijaz Khoso, the primary school teacher, was ‘convicted’ by the Jirga after the alleged affair resulted in increased hostility between the Khoso and Dahani community.

Both communities accepted the tribal court’s verdict and agreed to cease the hostilities.