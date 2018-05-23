ISPR DG warns of fake emails from army’s media wing

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday warned the general public of fake emails sent under the name of ISPR.

On his private twitter handle, the major general’s tweets marked as ‘cyber alert’ said, “A malicious email is sent from [email protected] using name of ISPR. It is clarified that this is a phishing email which has no link to ISPR. If received please don’t open it, report it as spam and delete.”

In another tweet, he said, “If opened inadvertently please don’t click on any link asking for information to be entered into a form or to unsubscribe. Clicking any link can compromise security of your PC / cell phone / iPad etc. ISPR Official domain name is http://ispr.gov.pk . There is no other domain.”