Infant killed, huts destroyed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal fire

KARACHI: An infant was burnt to death and dozens of huts were destroyed on Tuesday when a fire broke out in a town along the main University Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in Karachi, a local media house reported.

According to police and fire officials, the infant said to be a few months old, could not be identified.

It had also been reported that the huts were raised by some families from south Punjab and the residents claimed to have been residing there for the past few years.

While fire department officials and the police suggested that the fire was accidental, it had already caused considerable damage by the time they arrived at the scene.

It was confirmed by The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre that a body of a four to five-month-old boy was received at the facility, who died of burn wounds.