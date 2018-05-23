Five new judges in AJK High Court swear in

MUZAFFARABAD: Five newly appointed Judges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court have sworn in here at a ceremony held in High Court building. Chief Justice High Court Justice M Tabbasam Aftab Alvi administered the oath to them.

Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved the appointment of Raja Sajjad Ahmad Khan Advocate, Raza Ali Khan Advocate, Muhammad Ejaz Khan Advocate, Chaudhry Khalid Yousaf Advocate and Chaudhry Munir (Session Judge) as Judge of the High Court few days earlier.

The notification of appointment was issued by Law department AJK Yesterday. With the appointment of five new Judges, strength of the high court has now reached by nine including the Chief Justice.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Azhar Saleem Babar of the High Court, Justice Raja Sadaqat, Justice Sheraz Akhtar Kiani, a large number of lawyers, and high official of the government.