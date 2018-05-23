COAS visits Junior Leaders Academy in Shinkiari

SHINKIARI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Junior Leaders Academy (JLA), Shinkiari on Wednesday where he was given detailed briefing by the commandant.

JLA is a premium army institution which imparts training of basic professional skills and leadership traits to Junior Commissioned officers (JCO) and Non-Commissioned Officers NCO) of Pakistan Armed forces as well as those from friendly foreign countries.

On directions of the COAS, the academy is being upgraded as the “Centre of Excellence for the Junior Military Leadership” with enhanced capacity and facilities. COAS said that the training of junior leaders is extremely important because in modern warfare they have a critical role to play.

COAS also interacted with the faculty and was pleased to see young officers from FATA and Malakand as instructors.

IGT&E Lieutenant General Hidayatur Rehman and Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza were also present on the occasion.