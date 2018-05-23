BU asked to withdraw male-female distance notice

The university issued this notification to students at all three of its campuses – in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

It was added to its ‘Dress Code Compliance’ and stated: “All students are hereby directed to strictly abide by the dress code while in university. Instructions have been issued for the disciplinary action against the violators as per the rules. Moreover, Male and Female students are to maintain a distance of at least 6 inches while sitting standing together.”

It also forbids women and men from touching each other.

The notification went viral on social media and was criticised after it was issued in the Karachi campus.

FAPUASA President Dr Kaleemullah Barech told a local media outlet on Tuesday that the notification was ridiculous and created confusion among students.

“This notification, and all such notification in other universities, should be withdrawn immediately,” he said, adding that other universities have issued such dress code notifications.