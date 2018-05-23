Avenfield case: Pressure increased as Musharraf treason case began, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that challenges and pressure increased as soon as treason case began against former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

He said this while recording his statement for the third consecutive day in Avenfield reference which is a part of the three references that were filed against Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2017 on the Supreme Court’s (SC) directives.

The deposed prime minister said all the weapons are intended for politicians since when Musharraf left in 2014 he directly went to the hospital as it had been decided from before.

He said that the judges could not send Musharraf behind bars even for an hour as he pretended to be sick and avoided the case hearings.

Nawaz said that a secret organisation officer conveyed him to either resign or to go on an extended leave implying that he did something very wrong by initiating an inquiry against Musharraf.

He said that he was asked to make the parliament endorse the second martial law by Musharraf via a message that was conveyed to him by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

He then remarked if only souls of Liaquat Ali Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto could be summoned to ask as to why they weren’t allowed to complete their constitutional tenure.

The sole purpose of the 2014 sit-ins was to pressurise him, the deposed premier claimed. “PTV, parliament, PM House, President House none of them were safe from the plans of the elements causing unrest,” he added.

The former premier, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar are appearing before the court of accountability judge Muhammad Bashir.

PREVIOUS HEARING

On Tuesday Nawaz criticised the SC-mandated Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for not making any “serious efforts” to record the statement of Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani despite the prince’s willingness to testify.

Defending the Qatari prince in his statement, the deposed premier said that the record clearly showed that “Qatari prince never avoided joining the JIT’s proceeding”. The prince wanted to meet the JIT “at his palace rather than the Pakistan embassy”, he added.

He said that the statement by JIT head Wajid Zia doesn’t contain even a “slightest bit of truth” who tried to hide this “glaring oversight with blatant lying”. “The whole statement of Zia was based on opinion and the conclusions drawn by him and the JIT are inadmissible in the court of law, the ousted premier said.

He further accused Zia of misleading the UAE government rather than seeking “information regarding the transportation of machinery from Dubai to Saudi Arabia”.

The three-time premier also distanced himself from the acquisition of the London apartments, saying there was no record that linked him with these apartments.

Nawaz and his family members are facing three references — Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment Co — filed by the NAB on the orders of the Supreme Court in its July 28, 2017, Panama Papers judgement.

The PML-N supremo, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar, have been asked to record final statements in their defence in the references under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and to produce, on record, anything contradicting the statements of the 19 prosecution witnesses in the case.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir had prepared a questionnaire of 128 questions and handed it over to the counsel representing the Sharif family on May 16.