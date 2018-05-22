PTI’s 100 days plan

Ambitious, but requiring years to implement

The PTI deserves credit for being the only party which has so far put before the voters the list of its priorities after assuming power. The party propounded an 11-point programme for a new Pakistan at its Lahore rally last month followed by a 10-point programme for Karachi early this month. On Sunday the PTI unveiled a plan for first 100 days in office if elected to power. Compared to six years back when Imran Khan promised to end corruption in 19 days and terrorism in 90 days, this time he sounds less naïve.

The latest plan is a misnomer as there is hardly any promise in the list that can be fulfilled within the given timeframe. Some of the tasks like the creation of 10 million jobs or construction of five million low cost housing units can take years to reach anywhere near fruition. In case the bill to mainstream FATA is passed before May 31, the PML-N would take credit for initiating the process. The creation of a South Panjab province will take time since it will require resolving the complex issue of its borders. What is more constitutional amendments would be needed to carve out a new province and to give it representation in the Senate. For this the PTI will have to win with a thumping majority and display an ability to build bridges with other parties for which it has so far shown little aptitude.

Some of the new ideas broached in the 100-day plan need elucidation. For instance, the PTI has promised to transform state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by creating Pakistan Wealth Fund and by taking the SOEs out of the purview of line ministries. It has promised to introduce reforms — without fleshing these out — in PIA, Railways, Pakistan Steel Mills, power generation and distribution companies on emergency basis. Many think some of the loss bearing SOEs are hemorrhaging the national economy and should be straightaway privatised. In the presence of ISI, MI and IB and at a time when attempts are afoot to strengthen NACTA, the idea of setting up four national security organisations is altogether senseless.