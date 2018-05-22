PM Abbasi, Shah fail to reach consensus over caretaker setup

— PM Abbasi and Opp leader Shah fail to reach consensus over caretaker

— The leaders are expected to meet again in the next two days to finalise the setup

— PPP nominated Zaka Ashraf, Jalil Abbasi Jilani for caretaker PM, as several other names are also being considered for office

— PTI rejects PPP’s nominees, says Zaka ‘unacceptable’, voices reservations over Jilani

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Tuesday failed to reach consensus on the name for the position of caretaker premier during a meeting held at PM house.

Another meeting will be held with Prime Minister Abbasi either on Wednesday or Thursday to finalise the caretaker premier, Shah informed media after the meeting.

The opposition leader said he and the prime minister both agreed to think some more on the matter so that the finalised name is agreed upon by the government as well as the opposition.

“It would be good for the Parliament if this matter can be agreed upon in [the upcoming] meeting.”

“If not, then [a committee] will be constituted, to which the names will be sent within three days and the majority decision will be [implemented],” Shah said.

He added that he has put forward names of senior bureaucrats for consideration for the post of caretaker PM.

According to details, the government has suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who was earlier touted as among the favourites for the post, is missing from the list, according to details.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the caretaker prime minister. Khursheed Shah had reportedly forwarded these names to PM Abbasi and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had telephoned Ashraf and Jilani informing them of the party’s decision.

Former Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon and former State Bank governor Dr Ishrat Hussain are also being speculated for the post.

Former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf has also worked as an adviser to the Sindh chief minister from 1988-1990.

Jilani has a foreign service background as he has served as Pakistani ambassador to the United States and as foreign secretary of the country.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a high-level meeting at the Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday.

The senior leadership of the party, including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman and Khursheed Shah, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the leadership discussed issues related to the caretaker setup, which will take over when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ends its tenure onMay 31, along with party preparations for 2018 general elections.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July or the first week of August.

‘NOMINEES UNACCEPTABLE’:

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Zaka Ashraf’s name for the post is unacceptable whereas the party has reservations over Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Dismissing the possibility of forming an alliance with any party in the upcoming elections, Fawad said, “We have clarified time and again that PTI will contest the elections as a single party.”

“Rumours have been abuzz that PTI is forming an alliance with PML-Q but we would like to reiterate that we will not be forming an alliance with any party.”

He criticised the deposed prime minister for responding to only 58 of the 128 questions to which the accountability court has solicited a response in the Avenfield Properties reference.

Earlier, discussions were underway to reach decisions on candidates for the caretaker federal cabinet. Suggestions for the caretaker chief minister in Punjab were also solicited from the PPP. In addition, PM Abbasi and Khursheed Shah discussed the roles of Sindh and Balochistan’s caretaker chief ministers.