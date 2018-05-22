Nawaz doesn’t want retired judges, bureaucrats to be caretaker PM: reports

Former premier Nawaz Sharif does not want a retired judge or bureaucrat to be appointed as the caretaker prime minister, a private media outlet reported on Tuesday.

According to media reports, Nawaz’s reluctance is one of the factors which led to a consensus not being reached on a caretaker prime minister during the meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah.

Moreover, PM Abbasi has sought more time for Shah in an effort to persuade Nawaz Sharif over the appointment.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Khursheed Shah said another meeting would be held with the prime minister either today (Wednesday) or on Thursday. The opposition leader said he and the prime minister both agreed to think some more on the matter so that the finalised name is agreed upon by the government as well as the opposition.

“It would be good for the parliament if this matter can be agreed upon in [the upcoming] meeting.

“If not, then [a committee] will be constituted, to which the names will be sent within three days and the majority decision will be [implemented],” Shah said.

The government has suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who was earlier touted as among the favourites for the post, is missing from the list, the media outlet reported.