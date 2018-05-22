NAB gains access to documentary proof against Sindh LG secretary

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh office has acquired documentary proof against senior provincial government official, Ramzan Awan, allegedly facilitating corruption in Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

According to a statement issued by NAB – Sindh here Tuesday, Awan serving as Secretary for Local Government department was illicitly involved in induction of more than 100 SBCA officers and staffers in violation of rules and regulations.

The jobs offered against 100 posts of varied cadre by former SBCA chief Manzoor Qadir Kaka on receipt of hefty amount of bribe were claimed to have been regularized on basis of orders signed by Ramzan Awan.

Neither the degree and other relevant academic certificates were verified nor any advertisements for the given posts were published, said the NAB Sindh officials mentioning that most of these were latter found to be fake.

The available documents were further said to reveal that Mumtaz Haider, Director General of SBCA, after needed investigation had declared these appointments null and void on 27 October 2015 and this was also endorsed by then provincial secretary for LG – Sindh, Imran Atta Soomro.

Finding these appointments unauthorized the former LG secretary had also recommended suspension of the relevant officers and staffers followed by fresh appointments on basis of merit and in strict compliance with rules and regulations.

The current secretary, Ramzan Awan was alleged to not only ignore the recommendations but also playing a crucial role in concealing the file and also enabling many of these illegal appointees assigned important positions.

It was claimed that employment was made and positions were allocated not only on basis of political pressure but also after receiving bribe.