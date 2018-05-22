Imran can’t hoodwink masses with 100-day plan: Shehbaz

OKARA: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said there are a thousand achievements to his government’s credit and asked his political opponents Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Imran Khan to spell out what they have done in the provinces where their parties have been in power.

Speaking at a ceremony in Okara, the CM said the people will vote for those who worked for them through blood, sweat and tears.

Slamming the PTI 100-day plan, Shehbaz said it didn’t carry out development work of a single penny in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while it presented the plan of its government if it comes to power after the 2018 polls.

Who is Imran Khan hoodwinking with the 100-day agenda, he asked and opined that the people will not fall for his plan.

Quoting a report of an English daily, the Punjab chief minister claimed that the province where his party holds significant sway is way ahead of other provinces.

He said according to a report of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Punjab province is well ahead of other provinces in terms of provision of education and healthcare facilities.

He announced that if his party forms the government after the next polls, it would build a health facility in Okara.

He said as many as twenty well-equipped mobile hospitals at a cost of billions of rupees have been constructed in the province.

Shehbaz hoped that the day will come when Punjab will be at par with Europe.