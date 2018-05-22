I convinced Imran Khan to move from 90 to 100 days to make things more realistic: Qureshi

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi says that after weeks of debates and deliberations it was he who convinced party chief Imran Khan to announce a 100-day plan and not a 90-day one.

Talking exclusively to The Dependent, Qureshi revealed that with the 100-day plan the party has a far more realistic plan of action than it would’ve had in case they stuck to Khan’s original 90-day plan.

“Over the past five years, we’ve realised that it mightn’t be quite as realistic to eradicate corruption, eliminate terrorism, hold local body elections or, you know, change the entire system in 90 days,” Qureshi said.

“But we finally reached an agreement last week, that all of this is absolutely possible in 100 days, and hence announced the plan accordingly on Sunday.”

However, Qureshi conceded that if matters were completely up to Khan, the PTI chairman would singlehandedly do everything in 90 days.

“It is because of us weaklings, and mere mortals, that the deadline has to be extended,” Qureshi said. “Khan saab can change the world in 90 days – or three months tops.”