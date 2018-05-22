Gulshan-e-Iqbal hospital project suffers Sindh govt’s neglect

KARACHI: The 400-bedded Sindh Government Gulshan-e-Iqbal Hospital has not completed as yet despite the lapse nine years due to traditional lathery and apathy of Sindh bureaucracy.

According to media reports, the construction work of 400-bedded Gulshan-e-Iqbal Hospital was started on May 19, 2009, with the cost of Rs436.356million. It was supposed to be completed in 2012-13 but the PC-I of the project was revised on May 15, 2014, again with an increased cost Rs1736.359million.

The project was supposed to be completed by the end of 2016, however, only 75 per cent work has so far been done so far due to the slow pace of work.

The ground plus three-storey building of hospital has been divided into several blocks. The construction work of Block-A, Block-B and Block-C has already completed. However, construction work of Block-D and Block-E is in a finishing stage, while the construction work of administrative block has been started.

Reportedly, the former provincial minister of health Sindh Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar had given December 2016 as the deadline to the concerned contractor for completion of the project during his tenure but the work has not been completed so far. The project is likely to complete at the end of 2018 or in mid of 2019 if work is carried out with present pace.

It is being said that the high ups of Sindh Health Department have also decided to convert this general hospital into Institute Of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation after completion of the project.