Five killed, 22 wounded by Houthi missile in Yemen’s city of Marib

RIYADH: Five people were killed and 22 wounded by a Houthi missile fired at the Yemeni city of Marib, which falls under control of the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the SABA news agency reported on Tuesday.

“Iran-backed Houthi launched a Katyusha missile targeting a crowded popular market in the city center of Marib, killing 5 people and wounding 22,” SABA said.

Backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi’s government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015 in a war that has driven the country to the verge of famine.

The United Nations says 10,000 people have died in the three-year-old war, and three out of four Yemenis – 22 million civilians – need relief aid.