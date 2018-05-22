FIA busts gang involved in Umrah scam, recovers more than 6,000 passports

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recovered more than 6,000 passports from a gang involved in tricking people into buying fake umrah packages from them.

According to reports, the FIA arrested a gang of three suspects who defrauded people by selling them fake umrah packages. This scam is the biggest in the history of Punjab as the gang received total amount of Rs63 crore.

The FIA arrested the gang through a raid carried out in Sialkot. The agency claimed that the suspects received money and passports from people after promising an inexpensive umrah packages.

The FIA further revealed that the gang had defrauded 10,000 people from Gujranwala division and pocketed hundreds of thousands of rupees through the scam.

The agency is expected to hold a press conference to expose the gang involved in the scam.