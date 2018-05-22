China ready to increase security along CPEC: Zhao

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor Zhao Kezhi has said that China was ready to maintain close coordination with Pakistan under the SCO framework, and enhance bilateral cooperation on fighting transnational crime, anti-terrorism, and security issues along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

While meeting with Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua who is currently visiting the Chinese capital to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Security Council Secretaries, he said, his country would consolidate all-weather friendship and deepen strategic cooperation with Pakistan.

Nasser Khan Janjua said that Pakistan is willing to enhance cooperation on law enforcement security with China and ensure the smooth development of the CPEC.

Zhao, who presided over the SCO Security Council Secretaries meeting, also met with leading officials from other member countries of the SCO respectively, pledging to enhance practical cooperation on law enforcement security.

They are in Beijing for the 13th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries, focusing on issues including the regional security situation and priority of security cooperation among the SCO members.

It is the first SCO National Security Council Secretaries’ meeting after the SCO enlargement and its primary task is to prepare for the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council or the Qingdao Summit to be held next month, on the political and security fronts.