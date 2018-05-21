PML-N to respond to PTI’s 100-day plan today

–Saad Rafique says 100-day plan nothing but ‘false claims’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) 100-day plan will be met with a response by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the party holds a news conference here at the Punjab House on Monday.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Power Awais Leghari are expected to address the media at the news conference, while prime minister’s (PM) special assistant on revenue Haroon Akhtar and Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan will also be in attendance.

Earlier, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, while giving his opinion on the opposition’s plan said that the agenda is nothing more than “false claims” and “mere eloquence”.

پی ٹی آٸ کا پہلے سو دن کا پروگرام جھوٹے دعووں لاف زنی اور لفاظی کا مجموعہ ھے — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) May 21, 2018

ایک کروڑ نوکریوں اور پچاس لاکھ گھروں کا دعویٰ ایک ارب درختوں اور 350 ڈیموں کی مانند محض سراب ھے — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) May 21, 2018

عمران کی حکومت میں کے پی کے پولیو کا گھر بن گیا کے پی حکومت نے ڈینگی کا مقابلہ کیے بغیر شکست مان لی پشاور کے آدم خور چوھے عمران کی حکمرانی کو کاٹ رھے ھیں — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) May 21, 2018

احتساب کا نعرہ لگانے والوں نے

کے پی کے میں اپنا بنایا احتساب کمشن بھی نہ چلنے دیا خیبر بنک کی تباھی عمران کے دور ھی میں ھوٸ — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) May 21, 2018

Rafique unleashed his criticism in a series of tweets, terming promises of 10 million jobs, five million houses, one billion trees and 350 dams a “mirage”.

“Those who chant slogans of accountability couldn’t even make an ehtesaab commission operational in their province,” said the PML-N leader.

“Khyber Bank was destroyed during the tenure of Imran Khan,” claimed Saad Rafique, adding that KP had transformed into a “den of polio” under Khan.

“The cannibalistic mice are eating up Imran’s governance,” he further added.

Earlier on May 20, PTI unveiled its plan for the first 100 days of its tenure if elected.

During an event held at the capital, leaders of the PTI including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Asad Umar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Khattak and former secretary general Jahangir Tareen took turns to present different segments of the 100-day agenda.

They informed that the plan includes the creation of the province of South Punjab, KP’s merger with Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and giving Balochistan’s government more authority.

While presenting the part about economic growth, MNA Asad Umar said that the PTI aims to create 10 million jobs within five years if their party is voted to power.

Additionally, Umar said that the party will promote the manufacturing industry and make a roadmap for the growth of small and medium initiatives. He said that government guest houses would be turned into hotels to accommodate tourists, while five million houses would be built to accommodate the homeless.

Jahangir Tareen briefed the gathering about the part of the agenda that focused on the improvement of Pakistan’s agriculture sector, promising that the PTI would take measures to turn farming into a profitable occupation for the farmers in a bid to make them self-reliant.

“A civilised society is not known by how many big houses are constructed in Defence Housing Authorities, or now in Bahria [Town], but how people in the slums live,” PTI chief Imran Khan had said at the end of the ceremony.