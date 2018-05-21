PM launches new curriculum, textbooks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday launched a new curriculum for schools in the federal capital, saying a revamp was needed to keep up with the modern trends and progress as a nation.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, PM Abbasi, the chief guest at the occasion, expressed the confidence that the new curriculum will prove to be an important milestone towards shifting the focus from cramming to promoting analytical skills and generating thought process amongst the students.

The prime minister lauded the Ministry of Education for implementing the new curriculum in the federal capital from class one to class five. He said in the next phases, the curriculum will be revised up to higher secondary school.

He said Islamabad Capital Territory will be made a model for the provinces in the education sector and the process of updating and revising the curriculum will continue.

The PM said that no nation can make progress without promoting quality education and making its population literate.

The prime minister said that the federal government in cooperation with the provincial governments have made efforts to improve the standard of education.