On this day in 1997, Saeed Anwar scored record-breaking 194 against India

On this day in 1997, Pakistani left-handed opener Saeed Anwar scored blistering record-breaking innings of 194 against India at Chennai Stadium.

Remembering the innings, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted: “ # OnThisDay in 1997, India were at the receiving end of Saeed Anwar’s fury as he smashed 194 runs off just 146 balls. A record-breaking innings that still warms the hearts of cricket fans around the world.”

Anwar played the innings in the 6th match of four-nation Independence Cup involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

It was the first match between arch-rivals in the tournament and Pakistan was batting first with Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi as openers. After early departure of Afridi, Anwar and Pakistani skipper Ramiz Raja built an 86-run second wicket partnership. It was followed by a 116-run partnership between Inzamamul Haq and Saeed Anwar.

Afridi was called back as a runner for Saeed Anwar as the left-handed batsman smashed five sixes and whooping 22 boundaries.

His 194 was then the highest ever individual score in One Day Internationals (ODIs) surpassing 189 by Sir Vivian Richards scored against England in 1984.

