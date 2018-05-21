Karachi weather to remain extremely hot till Thursday: Met department

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the weather in Karachi will remain hot till Thursday, with daytime temperatures likely to hit as high as 43 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Like Sunday, the sea breeze will remain at a standstill, with winds travelling at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour coming from the north. Because of lack of moist in the air, the port city will not experience a heatwave but the current spell of high temperature is like to continue for two to three more days, PMD spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate board has postponed all examinations due to take place from May 21-23, because of the heat spell in the metropole city.

The Met department has attributed the hot weather to a halt in sea breeze which allowed the heat spell to continue for another four days. The department also asked Karachi residents to take precautionary measures during the hot weather.

Adding to the miseries of people of Karachi, K-electric has continued the load shedding in several areas of the city. Apart from the lead shedding, several hours of power outages are also being observed due to electrical faults. Some areas also suffer from power outages during Sehri and Iftar.