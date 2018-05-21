Gen Zhang appreciates navy’s professionalism

ISLAMABAD: China’s Central Military Commission Vice Chairman General Zhang Youxia – during his official visit to Pakistan – called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters, where discussions on professional matters and avenues of existing and future naval collaboration were focused.

In the second leg of the visit, the visiting dignitary visited various PN units at Karachi. Upon arrival at Karachi, the Chinese general was received by Karachi Commander Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq. Upon arrival onboard ship, General Zhang Youxia was received by Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat and was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy.

The dignitary also interacted with the crew of the ship and appreciated the professionalism of officers and men of the Pakistan Navy. The visit of the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission to Pakistan will further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and China in general and defence forces in particular.