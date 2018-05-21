﻿﻿ Fawad Alam credits fans after outshining in Lancashire League | Pakistan Today

Fawad Alam credits fans after outshining in Lancashire League

about 1 hour ago BY News Desk

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam thanked his fans for their support after outshining in Lancashire League while playing for Clitheroe against Darwen.

In a video message, Fawad asked his fans for their prayers and hoped for a good run in the country league.

In one photo, he posed with his helmet depicting the Pakistani logo. According to reports, he still wears the helmet with pride every time he comes on to bat in any game.

Fawad Alam scored an excellent knock of 96 not out for Clitheroe against Darwen in the Lancashire League match.

[whatsapp]


Related posts

Top