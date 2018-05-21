Fawad Alam credits fans after outshining in Lancashire League

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam thanked his fans for their support after outshining in Lancashire League while playing for Clitheroe against Darwen.

In a video message, Fawad asked his fans for their prayers and hoped for a good run in the country league.

Fawad Alam thanking all of his fans for their support & asking for their prayers in future #Cricket pic.twitter.com/TyZfo8hmE7 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 20, 2018

In one photo, he posed with his helmet depicting the Pakistani logo. According to reports, he still wears the helmet with pride every time he comes on to bat in any game.

Fawad Alam with the Pakistan helmet he still wears with great pride every time he bats #Cricket pic.twitter.com/kkPVdQoSpm — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 20, 2018

Fawad Alam scored an excellent knock of 96 not out for Clitheroe against Darwen in the Lancashire League match.