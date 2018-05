about 1 hour ago BY Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday where he met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the day-long visit, COAS met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to the ISPR release.