IHC rejects plea to stop SECP’s legal action against fake CPNE

ISLAMABAD: Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed a petition to restrain the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) from taking action against a fake registration acquired of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) after providing false and fictitious information.

According to the details, a fake CPNE was formed and registered with the SECP after being provided with false, fabricated information. After conducting an inquiry and attaining the facts, the SECP started taking legal action against the illegally registered CPNE and the persons behind it.

It is pertinent to mention here that CPNE was registered in 1957 (under societies registration act of 1860) and it is actively representing the newspapers of Pakistan.

Despite knowing the facts, a person namely Khushnood Ali Khan tried to represent himself as the CEO of CPNE through forged documents.

The central secretariat of CPNE took action against it and submitted authentic documents to the SECP enabling them to understand the situation. After asserting the true picture, SECP issued show-cause notices to Khushnood Ali Khan and others involved in misleading the SECP through fictitious evidences.

Khushnood Ali Khan and others tried to stop SECP from taking further legal action against them through Islamabad High Court which has been declined.