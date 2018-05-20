ECP finalises security plan for 2018 elections

ISLAMABAD: After seeking proposals from all provinces, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised a security plan for the upcoming general elections which will soon be approved, reported a private media outlet.

The ECP has decided to seek assistance of the Pakistan army and Rangers to ensure the smooth conduct of polls at sensitive polling stations. Besides, police personnel will also be deployed inside and outside polling stations to ensure implementation of the ECP’s code of conduct.

In the previous meeting, the chief secretaries of all four provinces were asked to give a detailed briefing on the situation of security in their respective provinces, according to sources privy to the meeting. The chief secretaries assured the electoral body of extending every possible cooperation and assistance in this regard.