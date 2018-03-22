National all set to celebrate Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: The citizens of the twin cities on Wednesday gathered on different roads and roof-tops of their houses besides public and private buildings to witness the aerobatic maneuvers of fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), rehearsing for the final show in the mega event of Pakistan Day (Resolution Day) to be observed on March 23.

The day’s activities, specified as the rehearsal day to mark Pakistan Day in a spectacular way, were enthusiastically witnessed by a large number of children, women, office goers and traders outside the parade venue.

Aftab Ali, a resident of Shamsabad, said that he was going to drop his children to school but his younger child Ibrahim insisted on staying near the I/8 check post after seeing the crowd and hearing thunders of the colour emitting fighter jets hovering over the federal capital.

The capital echoed with thunders of the jets for hours and the children as well as adults were seen enjoying the aerial shows.

Shadman, a student who came from the garrison city to see the aerobatics, said that he had recorded the spectacular display in his mobile phone to forward it to his friends who could not watch it.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Day would be celebrated across the country with zeal and zest on Friday. Special programmes and seminars would be organised by different organisations to mark the occasion across the country.

The day would dawn with a 21-gun salute in Lahore, while the national flag would be hoisted at all government buildings and departments. Several buildings, including the Lahore Railway Station, WAPDA House and the Provincial Assembly building, would be decorated with lights and colourful buntings to mark the national day.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh government on Wednesday, March 23 would be a public holiday throughout the province. All offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils which come under the provincial government would be closed except for essential services.

Moreover, over 2000 police personnel would be deployed in Rawalpindi to ensure security on the national day.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, elaborate security arrangements had been made. Besides district police, special branch, Elite Force and Dolphin Force personnel would also perform their security duties on Pakistan Day.

“Police officials have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the city,” he said and added that the city had been divided into various sectors which were being covered by setting up a number of check posts.

The spokesman said that all out efforts were being made to avoid any untoward incident while special search operations were also being conducted to net any criminals.

On March 19, a special memorial service to commemorate Pakistan Day was held at Westminster Abbey.

The Pakistani flag kept flying on top of the north tower of Westminster Abbey the entire day, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Special prayers were offered for the strengthening of Pakistan-UK friendship and the well-being of the people of the two countries.