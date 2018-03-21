UAE ambassador meets defence minister

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan in his office at the Ministry of Defence after assuming his new appointment.

The minister extended his best wishes to the ambassador and expressed the hope that he would prove to be productive in taking further the friendly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Hamad expressed his pleasure on assuming his new assignment in Pakistan and said that he would use his position for further promoting and strengthening the already close and cordial bilateral relationship between UAE and Pakistan, taking it to new heights.

He also mentioned UAE’s investments in Pakistan in education, infrastructure and healthcare sectors.

The minister lauded the vision and efforts of UAE President and Armed Forces Supreme Commander Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for the development and transformation of UAE.

He pointed out that Pakistan and the UAE would remain valuable strategic partners. “Regular high level contacts provide impetus to exemplary bilateral relations,” he added.

In that regard, he mentioned his successful recent meeting with Mohammad Bin Ahmad Al-Bowsrdi.

While expressing satisfaction over the existing collaboration, it was mutually agreed that scope was there for further enhancement in mutual defence cooperation.

The minister proposed increasing collaboration in the field of defence, besides offering training facilities to the UAE Armed Forces.