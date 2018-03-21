Two killed in landmine explosion near Pak-Iran border

QUETTA: Two people, including a woman, were killed in a landmine explosion on Pakistan-Iran border near Dalbandin, Balochistan.

The deceased were travelling in a vehicle when they hit a landmine. The Chaghi deputy commissioner said a search operation has also started following the incident.

Earlier in January, at least eight members of a family, including three women, were killed and another injured as a result of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in village Maqbal in Ghauz Garhi area of Upper Kurram Agency on Tuesday.

According to reports, the family was on its way to attend funeral prayers when the blast occurred.