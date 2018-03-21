Top officials at CGSS conference stress regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), in collaboration with the National Security Division (NSD), arranged a conference on “Pakistan: A Land of Opportunities for Central Asian Republics”.

The aim of the conference was to facilitate the collective exploration of various opportunities and commonalities that could become the foundation for multilateral regional initiatives, which in turn would lead to strong connectivity and diplomatic relations, as well as, security and economic stability in the region.

Minister of Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal presented his inaugural address on the topic “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): A Futuristic Success”. He stated that Pakistan and Central Asia shared a very common cultural and political history. In the present times, the bond with the Central Asian Republics (CARS) was becoming stronger, he added.

He also said that in the 21st century, Asia would contribute 52 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the world. This would create opportunities for growth for the global economy, he added.

On the other hand, while commenting on the caretaker setup in Pakistan, Iqbal said that the government and opposition have started the process of consultations to reach a consensus on the caretaker setup in Pakistan before the general elections.

He expressed the hope that the opposition would finalise the best possible names that carried strong and unwavering democratic credentials, and who could ensure the holding of timely elections in the country.

Answering another question, the minister said the decision regarding putting names of persons on the exit control list (ECL) was taken by the cabinet. “We have sent around 600 such cases to the cabinet which has the authority to accord approval in this regard,” he said.

On the occasion, the minister announced the establishment of Central Asian University in Pakistan to promote regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, addressing the seminar, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua pointed out that Pakistan shared strong connections with the Central Asian Republics.

She said Pakistan was amongst the first countries which recognised the Central Asian Republics.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the region, the foreign secretary said the Chinese initiative of One Belt One Road (OBOR) was a ray of hope for regional countries to work together and set aside their differences for a prosperous future.

She further said that Pakistan was the land of opportunities for Central Asian Republics.

Later, during the question and answer session, National Security Advisor Lieutenant General (r) Nasser Khan Janjua said that stability in Afghanistan was of much importance to ensure connectivity in the region.

He said Pakistan supported the reconciliation process in Afghanistan as there was no military solution to the conflict. “Both sides need to work together and chalk out a way forward to improve bilateral relations,” Janjua said.