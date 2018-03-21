Three-member committee constituted to decide inclusion, exclusion of names from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has constituted a three-member committee decide about inclusion and exclusion of names from Exit Control List (ECL).

The decision was taken in a federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Wednesday.

According to details, the committee will be headed by Law Minister Mehmood Bashir Virk while Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Adviser to Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah Khan will be the members.

The committee will draft the recommendations over the rules and regulations to include or exclude the name of any person from ECL. However, the federal cabinet will be the final authority to give approval of implementation on the recommendations.

Moreover, the cabinet also approved Deep Sea Fishing Licensing Policy 2018 and the National Food Security Policy. Decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases held on March 15, 2018, were also approved by the cabinet.

It also approved the appointment of presiding officer of the special court (offences in banks-II) Lahore and others.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and China and in the field of forestry was also approved. Approval was also granted for the signing of MoU for the establishment of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Pakistan and Tanzania.

It also approved the signing of an agreement for the establishment of Joint Commission between Pakistan and South Africa, besides approving the signing of MoU on cooperation in tourism between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, the signing of MoU between the Foreign Service Academy (FSA), Pakistan and Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Institute (BIDTI) of Sri Lanka was also approved. It also approved the signing of MoU between Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company and Gems and Jewelry Research and Training Institute (GJRTI) of Sri Lanka.

The cabinet also approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Pakistan Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations and the Brazilian Ministry of Health in the field of healthcare. Moreover, signing of an agreement between Pakistan and China on cooperation in Frontier Health Quarantine was also approved.

Approval was also accorded to signing of MoU between Pakistan Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany for the establishment of Pakistan-Germany Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF). It also approved an extension in contract employment of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) CEO.

Establishment of a fund at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for line of credit facility for Microfinance Banks and Microfinance Institutions was also approved by the cabinet. The cabinet also ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet in its meeting held on March 7, 2018.

The federal cabinet approved the transfer of three subjects including National College of Arts at Lahore and Rawalpindi, Pakistan Chairs Abroad and Selection of scholars against Pakistan Chairs Abroad by the Special Selection Board from the Cabinet Division to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Proposals for the nomination of directors for the board of Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) were also approved by the cabinet.