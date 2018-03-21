Sindh govt, ILO sign MoU for compensation of Baldia fire victims

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director Ingrid Christensen Thursday signed a MoU to compensate the victims of Baldia factory incident which occurred in September 2012.

PILER Head Karamat Ali, Deputy Secretary-General of National Trade Union Federation Nasir Mansoor, Secretary Labour Abdul Rasheed Solangi, SESSI Commissioner Dr Nasimul Ghani Sahto, Sindh Labour Director Khadim Hussain Bhutto, Labour Officers Bux Ali Mahar and others attended the MoU signing ceremony.

On the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government had already compensated the 260 victims of the Baldia fire incident with an amount of Rs1 billion, which was timely paid to them.

Later, PILER and NTUF jointly signed an agreement with ILO to get compensation from German company KIK, and after hectic efforts, they succeeded to get US$5.15 million for compensations. The said amount was handed over to ILO’s account and later it would be deposited in SESSI account to be disbursed further to the families of victims.

ILO Country Director Ingrid Christensen thanked the provincial government’s labour department and partners and assured that ILO would extend all possible help and cooperation for the labourers’ welfare and betterment.

Karamat Ali, Nasir Mansoor and Labour Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi also briefed about the compensation of ILO and the method of disbursement to the 260 affectees of the Baldia incident.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while talking to media, said that the culprits involved in the incident would be dealt accordingly as their trial was going on swiftly and no one would be spared at any cost.