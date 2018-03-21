Shocking new intelligence report reveals Khadim Hussein Rizvi used bad language during sit-in

A shocking new report of the intelligence agencies has revealed that TLYR leader Khadim Hussein Rizvi has been using some seriously bad language at his rallies.

In the agencies report which is being hailed as a great spilling of the beans, the security agencies told the Supreme Court that the religious cleric and serial dharna holder apparently does not have the cleanest of tongues and uses unsavoury language on numerous occasions.

“Khadim Hussain isn’t the most refined of people” read the report’s shocking opening lines on the TLYR leader.

“He has often used language which some may call uncouth and not becoming a national figure, which he manages to be despite this small flaw we might it add” it went on to say.

“According to some reports, he actually used this sort of language during his rallies and not just in private” it went on to add.

These startling new revelations are being considered game changers in the political scenario of the country, and are expected to change the landscape of the upcoming elections.

However, the report also insists that while Khadim Hussein Rizvi may have a tendency to use bad language, but he is a good person at heart and the problem is easily solved with a bar of soap in the mouth.

“We must all remember that he is, at the end of the day, a good person at heart and can come out of this with some hard work.”