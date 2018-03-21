Shehbaz urges institutions to collaborate for country’s progress

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that institutions must work together for Pakistan’s progress.

Addressing the media in London, he said that the country must be protected from collision between institutions. “It is imperative that we make Pakistan’s future bright through consultations and dialogue,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of all the institutions—the judiciary, the parliament, the armed forces of Pakistan, and every responsible citizen to work for the country’s progress,” he said while emphasising the importance of respecting all institutions of the country.

He further said that the nation must work together to make Pakistan a great state because many sacrifices were made to bring Pakistan into existence.

Shehbaz went to London earlier on Tuesday for a medical checkup. Although it is a private trip, he is expected to hold a few meetings in London.