Shahid Afridi to miss today’s eliminator against Zalmi due to knee injury

LAHORE: Former Pakistan team captain and Karachi Kings player, Shahid Afridi, will miss the second eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday due to a knee injury.

The Karachi Kings coaching staff stated that the team is looking for all-rounder’s replacement as Zulfiqar Babar, Danish Aziz and Mukhtar Ahmed has joined the team.

On March 2, Afridi was ruled out for ten days after medical checkup reveals swelling his knee. As the tournament progressed, the injury worsened due to which hard-hitting batsman will not play the second playoff.

Meanwhile, the absence of Karachi captain Imad Wasim can also prove to be a big blow for the team. Imad had a concussion after falling while catching the ball during a match against Lahore Qalandars on March 11.

The decision regarding Imad’s inclusion will be taken on Wednesday after final assessment, Kings stated.

In Imad’s absence, England captain Eoin Morgan led the team but he had told the team that he will not come to Pakistan for playoffs.

England’s Ravi Bopara will lead the team inclusion of Imad’s absence in the highly important match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Defending champions Peshawar won their third match on the bounce at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, beating last two years’ finalists Quetta Gladiators by one run in a thrilling playoff to set up the second eliminator against Karachi Kings on Wednesday.

Needing 25 off the last over, Anwar Ali nearly stole it for the Gladiators at the end as he hit Liam Dawson for three sixes and a boundary off the first five balls, leaving three to win off the final delivery. Despite Anwar Ali being dropped by Umaid Asif at long-on on the final, Mir Hamza was run out while attempting the second run, ensuring that Zalmi edged out another Peshawar-Quetta humdinger.