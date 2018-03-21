SC issues Rao Anwar’s arrest orders as he appears before court

ISLAMABAD: Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, who had been absconding in the Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extra-judicial murder case for a month, on Wednesday appeared before the Supreme Court (SC) after the apex court at the last hearing gave the suspended cop another chance to surrender himself and warned those facilitating Anwar of repercussions.

Anwar was wanted in the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, who was among three others killed in an extra-judicial encounter on January 13, carried on Anwar’s orders.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing the suo motu case earlier in the day but the proceedings were adjourned for a brief period after which Anwar appeared in court wearing a surgical mask as he got out of the car.

Soon after he appeared before the bench, the court ordered that the suspended Karachi police official be arrested.

It is not yet clear whether Anwar showed up to court voluntarily.

Appearing before the bench, Anwar’s counsel sought protective bail from the court but the chief justice dismissed the plea and gave orders for his arrest.

Chief Justice Nisar expressed dismay at Anwar’s continuous absconding in the case despite repeated summons by the apex court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SC had in January issued a three-day deadline for Anwar’s arrest while another was given by an anti-terrorism court last month. However, the authorities have failed to do so — despite support from intelligence agencies — amid rumours that the absconding officer has flown abroad. Last week, the CJP had given until March 19 to the Sindh police to arrest Rao Anwar.

During the Wednesday’s hearing, the chief justice also ordered the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by Sindh Police’s Additional IG Aftab Pathan and comprising four senior officers of the provincial police.

Objecting to the JIT’s composition, Anwar’s counsel expressed a lack of faith in the Sindh Police and pleaded to include officials of the ISI and Intelligence Bureau. Chief Justice Nisar dismissed the plea and remarked that he knows why the police officer wants to include the agencies’ officials in the committee.

It also ordered authorities to unfreeze Anwar’s bank accounts so “his children” won’t face financial problems.

Anwar’s salary must also be paid, the CJP said.

Following the directions, Anwar was arrested from outside the court by the Islamabad Police and will be transferred to the Sindh Police’s custody which will transport him to Karachi.

The court also undertook a sworn statement from Mehsud’s family that they will not take the law into their own hands and harm Anwar.

According to a report published in a local media outlet, the former SSP oversaw the ‘police encounters’ of so-called jet-black terrorists handed to him and was also the head honcho of a vicious network which extorted protection money and ran a number of rackets. Cops and local thugs were also part of the network and anyone who crossed them or refused to pay was picked up, detained and tortured, sometimes even killed in fake encounters.

The report also mentions that the elements of the deep state have protected the Sindh’s so-called encounter specialist, who had not faced a single inquiry despite having slain at least 444 people between 2011 and 2018, and will continue to protect him.

Regarding Naqeebullah’s murder, the 27-year-old was picked up along with his friends from a restaurant by police officials after Rao Anwar came to know that Naqeebullah was in possession of a hefty amount of money with which he wanted to buy a shop.

The report further says that they let Mehsud’s friends go but they continued to torture him even after extracting Rs9 million, demanding he pays them Rs20m more. By then, he was in such bad shape that they decided it wouldn’t be wise to set him free.