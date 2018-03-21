Punjab CM meets DFID secretary in London

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on London visit in connection with his medical check-up, held a meeting with Penny Mordaunt, Secretary of State for International Development of the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, matters related to the ongoing co-operation between Punjab and Department for International Development (DFID) in different fields came under discussions.

Shehbaz thanked Mordaunt for the vital role of DFID Punjab’s socio-economic development. The secretary also praised the government of Punjab on its social sector reforms and assured the Punjab CM that the UK government will continue to stay engaged with Punjab and Pakistan.

Earlier, Punjab CM had taken blood tests. The results of these tests will be out in a few days.