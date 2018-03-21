PTF names Davis Cup team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Wednesday finalised the Davis Cup team to play against Uzbekistan in early April at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The PTF recently held trials to select two players for the vacant places in the Davis Cup team, said a press release.

Shahzad Khan and Heera Ashiq will join Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza to complete the in a team number of five players now permitted.

The selection trials were held on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex from March 17 to 19. All players will be travelling to Lahore to play in the Sheheryar Malik National Grass Courts Championships, from March 25 to 31.

The players will also be holding practice and training sessions during the course of the tournament.

On return to Islamabad, they will get another four days of training on grass courts before the Davis Cup tie on April 6 and 7.

Aisam is expected to join the team at the end of March or early April upon his arrival from overseas.