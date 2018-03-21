PSL matches in Pakistan reflects better security situation: Marriyam

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyam Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the successful matches of the PSL in the country, reflects the better law and order situation.

In a statement, she said that these are the fruits of the clear-cut policies devised by a visionary leadership of the incumbent government. She said that it also happened due to effective cooperation of the provincial governments and the armed forces.

“Our martyrs have enabled this peaceful atmosphere through their sacrifices and it was due to them that the international cricket and other games are returning to the country,” she said. She said that the PML-N had fulfilled all of its promises in the manifesto in contrast to the previous government who failed to fulfil on their promises.