PSL 2018: CJP watches Zalmi vs Kings at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar arrived at Gaddafi Stadium to watch the second last match of the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday.

Photos tweeted by the Pakistan Cricket Board show the country’s top judge enjoying the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match alongside Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi in the stadium’s VIP enclosure.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar visit to Gaddafi Stadium#HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/4dhkNKPPja — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) March 21, 2018

According to reports, he came to watch the watch on the special invitation of the PCB chairman.

The PSL’s initial matches had concluded in Dubai and Sharjah and the tournament moved to Lahore. It would conclude with the final in Karachi on March 25. Gaddafi Stadium hosted its first elimination match on March 20, between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.